Taiwan has signed a NT$2.49 billion (US$77.8 million) technical service contract with the United States to better maintain the performance of its Patriot air-defence systems in intercepting missiles from the People’s Liberation Army. Under the five-year contract, which runs through the end of 2027, the US will send technicians and experts from defence contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies to Taiwan, according to a government notice. The deal, which was made public on Thursday on the Taiwanese government’s online procurement platform, was signed by the island’s defence mission to the US and the American Institute in Taiwan, which represents US interests in the absence of official ties with Taipei. US Navy should plan for an invasion of Taiwan this year, fleet chief says The technicians and experts will be stationed in Taiwan for the long term, unlike the small teams of engineers Lockheed Martin has sent in the past to service the systems on an irregular, short-term basis, a military source said. “The group’s posting [to Taiwan] will not only help improve servicing of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles but also ensure timely servicing for our systems,” the source said. The source said the deal was necessary, especially since the PLA fired ballistic missiles over Taiwan during its unprecedented live-fire drills in early August. The PLA fired 11 missiles over the island as part of massive war games that ran for at least 10 days in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei – a trip Beijing saw as a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of Washington’s one-China policy . Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway territory awaiting reunification. Most countries, including the US, do not regard the self-ruled island as an independent state, but Washington is opposed to any takeover by force. Soon after the war games, the US agreed to renew a NT$2.5 billion contract to provide major upgrades and maintenance services for the island’s PAC-3 guidance enhanced missiles. With their advanced hit-to-kill technology, PAC-3 missiles are more effective than older PAC-2 weapons in intercepting tactical ballistic and cruise missiles. The island began deploying PAC-3 missiles in 2007 as it upgraded its PAC-2 missile systems bought from Lockheed Martin in the late 1990s. According to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency, the island’s current array of MIM-104-type missiles consists of MIM-104F and Patriot guidance enhanced missiles, both retrofitted from MIM-104C missiles. MIM-104F missiles are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, with the MSE variant featuring a longer range than the standard version, the agency said. US$100 million Patriot missile service deal is show of support: Taiwan The contract comes amid reports that the US is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan. Quoting Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council, Reuters reported on Wednesday the two sides were “at the beginning of the process” of planning joint weapons production. Hammond-Chambers said while the US and Taiwan had yet to determine which weapons would be considered, they might focus on providing Taiwan with more munitions and long-established missile technology. Taiwan’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the reports. “Our two sides have long had close discussions on how to strengthen the asymmetrical capability of our forces,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said on Thursday. She said security cooperation between Taiwan and the US remained strong, given the “rock-solid relations” between the two sides in recent years. But Chen Ming-tong, director general of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, told Taiwanese legislators the plans for joint weapons production were “just media reports”. Chen told the lawmakers Beijing might attack Taiwan earlier than 2027 – a year some US and Taiwanese officials have speculated could mark the beginning of a PLA attack on the island . “It might do so to divert public attention from domestic problems, and that is what communist authoritarian governments often do,” he said. China vows to build ‘fully modern army’ by 2027 He said the council had even considered the possibility that Beijing could attack next year “in the form of a blockade” in the Taiwan Strait, cutting food and energy supplies to the island. “We have already prepared a contingency plan for this,” Chen said, without elaborating. Earlier on Thursday, Chen told reporters the PLA would be unable to win if it attacked Taiwan. “It is not likely the Chinese forces would win if they attack Taiwan, and [their attack] would only result in international economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and ending of the grand mission of the Chinese renaissance,” he said.