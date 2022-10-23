Vice-chairman General Xu Qiliang, Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and Joint Staff Department chief General Li Zuocheng have all reached 68 and are absent from the list of new Central Committee members.

Only General Miao Hua, chief of the CMC’s Political Work Department, and General Zhang Shengmin, head of military discipline, are still on the list. Both are under 68.

Advertisement

However, an exception has been made for Zhang Youxia, who turned 72 in July but still retains his seat in the Central Committee. Zhang is currently the second vice-chairman of the CMC, which is headed by President Xi Jinping and oversees the 2-million-strong People’s Liberation Army.

01:10 Chinese People’s Liberation Army releases propaganda navy training video ahead of 73rd anniversary

By staying on the committee, Zhang is likely to succeed Xu Qiliang as the CMC first vice-chairman.

Zhang is widely viewed as a close ally and “sworn brother” of Xi. His father, General Zhang Zongxun, was the PLA’s head of logistics in the 1970s. Three decades earlier, in 1947, he was commander of the PLA’s Northwest Army Corps when Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, was its political commissar.

Zhang Youxia joined the military at 18 and was assigned to the 14th Group Army, based in Kunming, Yunnan province. He became a company commander during the Sino-Vietnamese war in 1979 while still in his 20s.

Advertisement

During Xi’s first five-year term, Zhang oversaw the PLA’s General Armaments Department, which includes China’s lunar exploration and manned space projects. He has also been a strong advocate of Xi’s integration of military and civilian projects, which is part of the president’s wider military reforms.

Zhang Youxia is instrumental to Xi’s military reform as he is well-respected across all five service branches and command centres, according to Hong Kong-based military observer Liang Guoliang.

Advertisement

Given that many of Xi’s military reforms were still in critical stages of completion, it “makes a lot of sense” for Zhang to stay for one more term, Liang said.

As many as 14 new military officials are on the 20th Central Committee, which will steer the country for the next five years.

The youngest among them is 55-year-old General Chang Dingqiu, who succeeded Ding Laihang as the PLA Air Force commander in September last year.

Advertisement

The others include Wang Haijiang, 59, head of the Western Theatre Command since August last year; Lin Xiangyang, 58, named commander of the Eastern Theatre Command in January; Wang Xiubin, also 58, in charge of the Southern Theatre Command since June 2021; and Li Qiaoming, 61, former chief of the Northern Theatre Command.

Also on the list is General Liu Zhenli, former commander of the PLA ground force. A news report by state broadcaster CCTV earlier this month showed him at a meeting wearing an arm badge of the CMC Joint Staff Department – the PLA’s top command organ.

Advertisement

A person close to the PLA told the Post on condition of anonymity that Liu was likely to replace Li Zuocheng as head of the department, as Li is set to retire.

Liu’s appointment would be in line with PLA tradition, which favours generals with combat experience and those from the ground force.

Liu joined the PLA in 1983 and spent decades in the former Beijing Military Region covering northern China. He fought in the Sino-Vietnamese border conflict in the 1980s, for which he received a first-class merit award.

Xi has chaired the CMC since coming to power in 2012 and is expected to hold on to the position if he is confirmed for an unprecedented third term as party leader.

The party chief has been in control of the military since former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping’s political reforms in the 1980s.