Beijing reshuffled its top military leadership on Sunday, with the new make-up indicating that the PLA will have a greater focus on Taiwan, says the island’s defence minister. Photo: AP Photo
China /  Military

Taiwan braces for tougher mainland China forces, defence minister says of reshaped Central Military Commission

  • Chiu Kuo-cheng tells island lawmakers new CMC has relatively younger members who are more familiar with Taiwan and have combat experience
  • He says new commission members come from army, navy and rocket force, with some also having aerospace and technology backgrounds

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 5:47pm, 24 Oct, 2022

