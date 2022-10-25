The closing ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th national congress. Photo: Kyodo
The closing ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th national congress. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan
China /  Military

Beijing’s Taiwan timetable will not be rushed by US: China analysts

  • An increasingly pessimistic Washington is predicting a mainland attack on the island as soon as this year but Chinese observers dismiss the claim
  • Beijing will follow its own judgment on the Taiwan issue, regardless of the views of US officials, they said

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The closing ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th national congress. Photo: Kyodo
The closing ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th national congress. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE