Some government officials and analysts have said Taiwan’s four-month mandatory military service is not enough time to train a soldier. Photo: AFP
Taiwan to increase soldiers’ pay as cross-strait military tensions grow
- The island is expected to more than double the salary for conscripts amid worries that Beijing might accelerate plans to attack
- The news comes as Taipei prepares to extend compulsory military service from four months to one year
