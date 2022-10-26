The B-21 Raider is a long-range, stealth strategic bomber that will soon be rolled out for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
The B-21 Raider is a long-range, stealth strategic bomber that will soon be rolled out for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
China's military
China /  Military

B-21 bomber will cut US response time against China but can’t hide from PLA: military experts

  • Northrop Grumman says its advanced strategic bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be rolled out on December 2
  • B-21 ‘will pose new threats and challenges to China’s national defence’, retired PLA general says

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The B-21 Raider is a long-range, stealth strategic bomber that will soon be rolled out for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
The B-21 Raider is a long-range, stealth strategic bomber that will soon be rolled out for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE