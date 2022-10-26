The B-21 Raider is a long-range, stealth strategic bomber that will soon be rolled out for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
B-21 bomber will cut US response time against China but can’t hide from PLA: military experts
- Northrop Grumman says its advanced strategic bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be rolled out on December 2
- B-21 ‘will pose new threats and challenges to China’s national defence’, retired PLA general says
