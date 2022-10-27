The United States should use artificial intelligence to defeat China’s censors and undermine social stability in case Beijing attacks Taiwan, a US-based think tank has advised. Such a move would expose the Chinese population to information beyond state propaganda and distract authorities from offensive military operations, according to the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). The Virginia-based non-profit grew from the former National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), an independent commission in the US government. China’s ruling Communist Party, in concluding its 20th national congress last weekend, added the phrase “ opposing and containing Taiwan independence ” to its constitution for the first time, having previously only called for pursuing “national reunification”. Beijing’s Taiwan timetable will not be rushed by US: China analysts While it has long been Beijing’s goal to take control of the self-governed island it sees as breakaway territory, by force if necessary, the constitutional revision solidifies the policy as the bedrock to President Xi Jinping’s goal of rejuvenating the Chinese nation. The Taiwan issue is a major flashpoint in US-China ties , especially after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, in defiance of Beijing’s warnings prompted unprecedented live-fire drills around the island by the People’s Liberation Army. The US, like most countries, does not recognise Taiwan as independent. However, Washington has supported Taipei’s efforts to gain greater recognition in international organisations. The SCSP report, titled “The Future of Conflict and the New Requirements of Defence” and published earlier this month, said disrupting China’s ability to control information could help to destabilise its society. “In the context of war, such operations – including AI-enabled messaging to circumvent censorship – have the potential to distract authoritarian regimes by increasing their focus on domestic security, to the detriment of their offensive operations,” the report said. “This would be especially important during a Chinese attempt to capture Taiwan by force.” The think tank – based in Arlington, Virginia – is chaired by former Google chief Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari, who was chief of staff to former US national security adviser Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. Schmidt also chaired the NSCAI before spinning it off in 2021 to launch the private think tank that aims to promote US defence interests through the use of technology. US ‘perilously close’ to losing AI, 5G war to China, report warns “By helping ordinary Chinese citizens during times of war to thwart automatic censors and by placing the burden on regime human censors, the United States can help expand the public discourse beyond the regime’s control,” the report said. But it did not explain in detail the role of the AI or how information warfare might affect the combat capability of the PLA. In China, a number of civilian government agencies oversee social stability, including the Ministry of State Security, the domestic intelligence agency, and the Ministry of Public Security, which oversees the political security police. The Cyberspace Administration of China, operating under the State Council, the country’s cabinet, also removes internet content it deems detrimental to national security. The SCSP report presented 10 recommendations for the US to maintain a military-technical edge over “all potential adversaries”, including leveraging its extensive network of allies, but warned that the US must also help allies keep up with its own technological advances. THREAD: 1) The U.S. military still enjoys considerable operational and military-technological asymmetries that can be leveraged against China. — Special Competitive Studies Project (@scsp_ai) October 12, 2022 “In the near term, a promising action could be the establishment of a multilateral intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance network to improve coalition awareness in peacetime, and enable a more rapid transition from crisis to conflict during wartime,” it said. The US should also make clear whether its allies and partners would commit to providing support and their degree of involvement in a potential conflict with China before it breaks out, the report said. US President Joe Biden has pointed to major-power competition with China as the “ most consequential geopolitical challenge ” facing America in the post-Cold War era. The Biden administration’s national security strategy, released on October 12, says China is the only competitor that intends to reshape the international order and the US should aim to out-compete it.