Five key technologies involved in the test reached world-leading level, state broadcaster CCTV said. Photo: CCTV
Five key technologies involved in the test reached world-leading level, state broadcaster CCTV said. Photo: CCTV
China's military
China /  Military

China set world record with new super-speed ‘electromagnetic lever’ test, state media says

  • State broadcaster airs footage of 1-tonne object being shot off at speed of 1,030km/h in propulsion test at new facility
  • Facility seen to benefit maglev technology, fighter jet launch and propulsion systems, and even space missions

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Five key technologies involved in the test reached world-leading level, state broadcaster CCTV said. Photo: CCTV
Five key technologies involved in the test reached world-leading level, state broadcaster CCTV said. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE