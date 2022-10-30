Five key technologies involved in the test reached world-leading level, state broadcaster CCTV said. Photo: CCTV
China set world record with new super-speed ‘electromagnetic lever’ test, state media says
- State broadcaster airs footage of 1-tonne object being shot off at speed of 1,030km/h in propulsion test at new facility
- Facility seen to benefit maglev technology, fighter jet launch and propulsion systems, and even space missions
