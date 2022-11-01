Taiwan has around 140 F-16 fighter jets, including some that have been upgraded to the more advanced Viper. Photo: Daniel Ceng Shou-yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Tsai Ing-wen tours facility set up with Lockheed Martin to service Taiwan’s F-16 fleet
- The centre has ‘greatly improved the problems of slow delivery, high cost and a high defect rate’, according to the president
- She says it has repaired and overhauled more than 100 types of spare parts and components for the fighter jets
