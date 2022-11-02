Chinese Type 094A strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines like the one pictured here are part of the People’s Liberation Army’s enhanced military capabilities. Image: Weibo
US urges China nuclear talks amid concerns over its rising capabilities alongside Russia threat
- Push follows Biden administration’s release of Nuclear Posture Review reflecting its desire for ‘integrated deterrence’ approach
- Pentagon believes China ‘ambitious’ in expanding nuclear forces and is on pace to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030
