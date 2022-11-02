Taiwan’s navy plans to add two 2,000-tonne frigates to its fleet, with the aim of having smaller ships to shadow PLA deployed around the island, rather than its medium-sized warships such as the Keelung-class destroyer pictured. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan opts to build lighter frigates to cut cost of shadowing PLA warships as they near island
- Instead of building a prototype 4,500-tonne missile frigate as originally planned, the island’s navy proposes to build two 2,000-tonne frigates instead
- Taiwan navy chief of staff says sending major ships to monitor activities of the PLA vessels is intensive in manpower as well as operational and fuel costs
