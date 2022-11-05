Members of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force march during the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: AP
Members of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force march during the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Chinese top brass say PLA must be on ‘full-time standby’ for war in Taiwan Strait

  • At Communist Party congress, President Xi Jinping called on PLA to ‘fully enhance training and preparation for war’
  • General Xu Qiliang says strengthening strategic capabilities could effectively deter an enemy

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force march during the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: AP
Members of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force march during the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE