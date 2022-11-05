Members of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force march during the parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: AP
Chinese top brass say PLA must be on ‘full-time standby’ for war in Taiwan Strait
- At Communist Party congress, President Xi Jinping called on PLA to ‘fully enhance training and preparation for war’
- General Xu Qiliang says strengthening strategic capabilities could effectively deter an enemy
