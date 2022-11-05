China’s defence ministry took issue with the Pentagon’s National Security Strategy. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Beijing criticizes Pentagon report calling China the leading security threat to the US

  • US defence strategy says China poses ‘the most comprehensive and serious challenge to US national security’
  • China’s defence ministry retorts that US vilifies normal military growth and that China adheres to peaceful development and safeguarding the international system

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 1:59am, 5 Nov, 2022

