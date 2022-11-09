President Xi Jinping says the entire military must “focus on combat ability as the fundamental and only criterion”. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping says the entire military must “focus on combat ability as the fundamental and only criterion”. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping urges China’s military to be ready for war in uncertain and unstable times

  • The PLA must be prepared to ‘resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests’
  • President makes call during trip to headquarters of the armed forces’ operational command centre

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

9 Nov, 2022

