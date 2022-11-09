The Casic anti-UAV system package’s ZK-K20 tactical command control, on display at the Zhuhai air show in southern China. Photo: Handout
China unveils anti-drone ‘hard and soft kill’ system at Zhuhai air show
- China’s main missile maker Casic has equipped its product with ‘full skill set’ against all types of UAVs, including the small and hard to detect
- The anti-UAV package was inspired by the use of drones in recent global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine
