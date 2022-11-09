S. Mahmud Ali, an international security expert at the University of Malaya’s Institute of China Studies, said the geographical proximity of the growing Suixi airbase and the Zhanjiang naval base suggests “operational linkages”.

“The airbase should offer additional air cover to the naval facilities over and above Zhanjiang’s organic air defence,” Ali said. “The predominance of fighter aircraft in the base’s order of battle suggests the facilities are defensive – that is, designed to protect Zhanjiang and nearby key point installations, like Haikou.”

He said Zhanjiang was a critical region to be defended in the event of a conflict. It is home to civil and naval deep water ports that accommodate large vessels, and commercial ports that serve not only Guangdong, but also Hunan, Guangxi, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces.

Ali said he expected the airbase to become a comprehensive air operations centre capable of supporting a wider array of activities.

“Longer and wider runways generally indicate a readiness to operate larger, heavier aircraft,” he said. “These could include combat support for early warning and airborne warning and control systems [AWACS], logistical support for heavy transport and even offensive aircraft such as fighter-bombers and bombers.”

Ali, the author of US-China Strategic Competition: Towards a New Power Equilibrium, said the expansion could be part of an effort to harden the PLA’s defensive or deterrent capabilities, prompted by Washington labelling Beijing as a rival power in 2017.

He noted that the move was followed by “intensifying US-led coalition naval-air activities close to China’s territorial waters and airspace, backed up with policy documents and leadership rhetoric openly questioning China’s ‘core interests’”.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the military to be ready for war as the country faced an increasingly unstable and uncertain security situation, during his first trip to the headquarters of the PLA’s operational command since the Communist Party congress last month.

