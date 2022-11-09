China is expanding an airbase close to key naval base, satellite images show
- It’s situated near home of PLA’s South Sea Fleet in Guangdong, which could point to ‘operational linkages’
- Security expert says it may become a comprehensive air operations centre to support more activities
The People’s Liberation Army is expanding an airbase in southern China, according to satellite images that show a second runway, widened taxiways and more aircraft parking areas under construction.
Previously home to the 6th Air Brigade of the Southern Theatre Command Air Force, the airbase is located in Suixi county, Guangdong province. It is just 32km (20 miles) northwest of Zhanjiang, which hosts a major naval base for the PLA’s South Sea Fleet.
The images, taken on September 18 and obtained by American military publication Defense News, show more than 40 markings for fighter-sized and larger aircraft painted on two expanded parking aprons, each about 1.3km long.
They also show taxiways widened from 18 to 34 metres (59 to 112 feet), and the existing 3.3km runway is now supported by an additional, parallel 2.8km airstrip, according to the magazine.
S. Mahmud Ali, an international security expert at the University of Malaya’s Institute of China Studies, said the geographical proximity of the growing Suixi airbase and the Zhanjiang naval base suggests “operational linkages”.
“The airbase should offer additional air cover to the naval facilities over and above Zhanjiang’s organic air defence,” Ali said. “The predominance of fighter aircraft in the base’s order of battle suggests the facilities are defensive – that is, designed to protect Zhanjiang and nearby key point installations, like Haikou.”
He said Zhanjiang was a critical region to be defended in the event of a conflict. It is home to civil and naval deep water ports that accommodate large vessels, and commercial ports that serve not only Guangdong, but also Hunan, Guangxi, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces.
Ali said he expected the airbase to become a comprehensive air operations centre capable of supporting a wider array of activities.
“Longer and wider runways generally indicate a readiness to operate larger, heavier aircraft,” he said. “These could include combat support for early warning and airborne warning and control systems [AWACS], logistical support for heavy transport and even offensive aircraft such as fighter-bombers and bombers.”
Ali, the author of US-China Strategic Competition: Towards a New Power Equilibrium, said the expansion could be part of an effort to harden the PLA’s defensive or deterrent capabilities, prompted by Washington labelling Beijing as a rival power in 2017.
He noted that the move was followed by “intensifying US-led coalition naval-air activities close to China’s territorial waters and airspace, backed up with policy documents and leadership rhetoric openly questioning China’s ‘core interests’”.
On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the military to be ready for war as the country faced an increasingly unstable and uncertain security situation, during his first trip to the headquarters of the PLA’s operational command since the Communist Party congress last month.
“The entire military must … focus on combat ability as the fundamental and only criterion, concentrate all energy on fighting a war, direct all work towards warfare and speed up to build the ability to win,” Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.