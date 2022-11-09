Footage shows the drone is equipped with the PL-10E fourth-generation air-to-air strike missile. Photo: CCTV
China unveils Wing Loong-3 intercontinental military drone with self-defence mechanism at Zhuhai air show
- China’s latest advanced UAV is armed with air-to-air missiles that military analysts say will allow it to hit helicopters and other drones
- It can fly 10,000km at medium altitude while carrying heavy loads, giving it a stronger strike capability, say analysts
