Chinese navy’s new amphibious assault ship takes part in ‘combat-oriented training’

  • Anhui is the third Type 075 to join the fleet and was shown in a video posted on the PLA Navy’s Weibo account
  • It is widely believed the vessel would play a key role in the event of a military attack on Taiwan

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Nov, 2022

The Anhui was shown in a video posted on the PLA Navy’s social media account on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
