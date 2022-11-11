The Anhui was shown in a video posted on the PLA Navy’s social media account on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese navy’s new amphibious assault ship takes part in ‘combat-oriented training’
- Anhui is the third Type 075 to join the fleet and was shown in a video posted on the PLA Navy’s Weibo account
- It is widely believed the vessel would play a key role in the event of a military attack on Taiwan
