The Chinese military put its latest air defence equipment on display at the country’s leading air show over the weekend. Two Hongqi, or Red Flag, weapons systems designed to shoot down missiles, aircraft and drones were on show at the biannual Airshow China in Zhuhai , which finished on Sunday. Military analysts said the two systems were low-cost equivalents to the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile shield and were designed for export. The first defence system, the HQ-11, was put on display by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, one of the key sponsors of the air show. The other system, the HQ-16FE operated by the PLA’s ground force, has an operational range up to 160km (100 miles). During the air show the PLA’s Central Theatre Command also released a video showing an unidentified air defence system that it said was protecting the capital Beijing from attack. China is working on ‘invisible’ missile launchers for ‘future combat’ Song Zhongping, a former instructor for the PLA Rocket Force, said the increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington highlighted the need for China to develop its own version of the THAAD system. “It’s undoubted that China has developed its own THAAD and might already have put it into service, even though it’s unclear whether it is the HQ-11 system displayed at the Zhuhai air show,” Song said. He said the HQ-11 system was likely to be an upgraded version of the HQ-9 medium and long-range ground-to-air missile defence system. “The HQ-16 is also being upgraded in the same way that the Americans are modifying their Patriot anti-missile air defence systems.” Andrei Chang, editor-in-chief of the Kanwa Asian Defence military magazine, said Chinese weapon developers had been studying the latest developments in modern warfare. “China is undoubtedly the second military industrial power in the world, the scale of investment is completely different [than Russia or the United States],” Chang said. “Some of [their weapon technologies] are even more advanced than America’s, for example, hypersonic cruise missiles.” Chang also said Beijing was “showing off its weapon development achievements” and its combat readiness in the event of a war over Taiwan . “Beijing is using ‘combat-readiness’ as its most powerful means of intimidation to step up the progress of its Taiwan reunification plan,” Chang added. China releases video of anti-missile interception test Fu Qianshao, a retired PLA Air Force equipment specialist, said China had integrated missile and drone technology in designing weapons for export. “The PLA aims to establish a comprehensive missile defence network targeting incoming missiles, aircraft and drones coming from different altitudes and directions,” Fu said. “Chinese air and missile defence systems could also freely match up with its home-grown manned and unmanned vehicle-mounted radars and surveillance systems, making it more effective and cost-effective so that developing countries can afford it.”