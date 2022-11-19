The US Air Force has started deploying F-22 Raptor stealth jets from Alaska to its bases in Okinawa. Photo: AFP
Does US have China in mind with F-22 deployment to its bases in Japan?
- Military experts say the arrangement is part of preparations for a potential conflict with Chinese forces over Taiwan
- The more advanced stealth fighters are on a six-month rotation, replacing the F-15s which were permanently based in Okinawa
