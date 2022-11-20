Joe Biden and Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Military

South China Sea: Xi-Biden meeting on G20 margins will not ease tensions, observers say

  • Expect more restraint, but antagonising behaviour will continue, researcher at Rand Corporation says
  • Despite warmth of meeting, ‘key points of contention’ such as Taiwan and the South China Sea have not gone away, analyst in Australia points out

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE