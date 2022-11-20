Joe Biden and Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Xi-Biden meeting on G20 margins will not ease tensions, observers say
- Expect more restraint, but antagonising behaviour will continue, researcher at Rand Corporation says
- Despite warmth of meeting, ‘key points of contention’ such as Taiwan and the South China Sea have not gone away, analyst in Australia points out
