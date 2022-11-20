With more than 355 ships, the PLA Navy has already surpassed its US counterpart in size. Photo: 81.cn
Is the US Navy’s ageing fleet opening the Davidson window for a PLA attack on Taiwan?

  • The US fleet will decline in strength and power as older vessels are retired and new ones take time to go into service, reports warn
  • At the same time, China is expanding its ability to project force far from home

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Nov, 2022

