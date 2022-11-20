Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will be in Cambodia for the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, where China and the US are “dialogue partners”. Photo: Reuters
China ‘open’ to defence ministers’ talks with US at Asean security forum
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin will both be in Cambodia for an Asean security meeting
- In-person meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in Bali has prompted efforts to prevent further escalation
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will be in Cambodia for the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, where China and the US are “dialogue partners”. Photo: Reuters