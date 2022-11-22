China’s centralised military headquarters, the Joint Operation Command Centre, sits at the top of the PLA’s combat chain of command. Photo: news.china.com
Explainer |
What is China’s Joint Operations Command Centre and who’s in charge?
- China’s centralised military headquarters sits at the top of the PLA’s combat chain of command
- The JOCC puts Xi Jinping and his top military decision-making team in supreme command of China’s combat operations
China’s centralised military headquarters, the Joint Operation Command Centre, sits at the top of the PLA’s combat chain of command. Photo: news.china.com