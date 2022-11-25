The hospital ship Peace Ark recently visited Indonesia as China restarts its military exchanges with regional neighbours after the partnerships were suspended for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China resumes strategic naval partnerships with foreign counterparts, aims to ‘deepen cooperation’
- After pandemic suspension, China pledges to restart military drills with Indonesia, send navy delegation to Bangladesh celebrations
- Strengthening regional military engagements a pillar of Xi Jinping’s ‘great nation diplomacy’
