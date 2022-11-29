The Chinese navy said amphibious assault ships Hainan and Guangxi have “graduated” from training. Photo: People’s Liberation Army Navy
China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ships ready for combat, PLA Navy says
- First two vessels of the class, named Hainan and Guangxi, complete training tests, including live-fire shooting
- It is believed the ships, which can carry 30 helicopters and 1,000 marines, would play vital role in potential military campaign against Taiwan
The Chinese navy said amphibious assault ships Hainan and Guangxi have “graduated” from training. Photo: People’s Liberation Army Navy