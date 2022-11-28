Avic drew on several wings of its organisation to develop the Y-20. Photo: CCTV
Avic drew on several wings of its organisation to develop the Y-20. Photo: CCTV
China's military
China /  Military

How a Chinese aerospace giant rethought aircraft design to create the Y-20 transporter

  • Avic pooled the minds of its many subsidiaries to develop the country’s biggest plane of its kind
  • The results could feed into the next generation of early-warning aircraft, analysts say

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Avic drew on several wings of its organisation to develop the Y-20. Photo: CCTV
Avic drew on several wings of its organisation to develop the Y-20. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE