China’s Southern Theatre Command says it warned the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser off from near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/US Navy
China says it warned US warship away after ‘illegally’ entering waters off Spratly Islands in South China Sea
- PLA says USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser entered archipelago, evidence of American ‘militarisation’ of South China Sea
- Southern Theatre Command statement comes after recent encounter between Chinese and Philippine vessels and visit by Kamala Harris to Palawan Island
