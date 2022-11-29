China’s Southern Theatre Command says it warned the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser off from near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/US Navy
China’s Southern Theatre Command says it warned the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser off from near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/US Navy
South China Sea
China /  Military

China says it warned US warship away after ‘illegally’ entering waters off Spratly Islands in South China Sea

  • PLA says USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser entered archipelago, evidence of American ‘militarisation’ of South China Sea
  • Southern Theatre Command statement comes after recent encounter between Chinese and Philippine vessels and visit by Kamala Harris to Palawan Island

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Southern Theatre Command says it warned the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser off from near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/US Navy
China’s Southern Theatre Command says it warned the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser off from near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE