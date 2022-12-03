Deals totalling $40 billion were struck at this year’s Zhuhai air show, the organisers said. Photo: AP
Deals totalling $40 billion were struck at this year’s Zhuhai air show, the organisers said. Photo: AP
China's military
China /  Military

Are China’s integrated arms systems a match for South Korean rivals?

  • As Seoul prepares to snatch Beijing’s fourth-place ranking in global weapons sales, China is switching its focus to a high-value approach
  • Arms sales have been speeding up for both countries because of the war in Ukraine and regional tensions

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Deals totalling $40 billion were struck at this year’s Zhuhai air show, the organisers said. Photo: AP
Deals totalling $40 billion were struck at this year’s Zhuhai air show, the organisers said. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE