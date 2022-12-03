Military vehicles carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a celebratory parade. Photo: Reuters
Huge nuclear arms push by China would worry neighbours, analysts warn, as US report sees 1,500 warheads by 2035
- Latest Pentagon report on Chinese military says PLA is on track to quadruple number of nuclear warheads by 2035
- China must see how this could stir fears in the region, pushing neighbours to raise defence budgets and seek greater US presence, say observers
