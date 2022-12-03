Military vehicles carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a celebratory parade. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Military

Huge nuclear arms push by China would worry neighbours, analysts warn, as US report sees 1,500 warheads by 2035

  • Latest Pentagon report on Chinese military says PLA is on track to quadruple number of nuclear warheads by 2035
  • China must see how this could stir fears in the region, pushing neighbours to raise defence budgets and seek greater US presence, say observers

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 9:00am, 3 Dec, 2022

