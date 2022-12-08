Taiwan Armed Forces soldiers crew a battle tank during a military combat live-fire exercise in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The US Congress is considering legislation that will help Taiwan pay for arms sales from US suppliers. Photo: Bloomberg
Pentagon bill includes up to US$10 billion in grants and loans to Taiwan for arms sales
- The Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act, part of Defence Department budget legislation, would mark the first time the US would directly finance weapons for Taiwan
- But the bill also drops earlier proposals, like renaming Taipei’s de facto US embassy and designating Taiwan a ‘major non-Nato ally’, seen to antagonise Beijing
Taiwan Armed Forces soldiers crew a battle tank during a military combat live-fire exercise in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The US Congress is considering legislation that will help Taiwan pay for arms sales from US suppliers. Photo: Bloomberg