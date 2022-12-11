The B-21 Raider goes on display in California, but with many details remaining hidden in the shadows. Photo: Reuters
New US B-21 stealth bomber heightens strike gap with China – but missiles may help close it
- America unveiled its first strategic bomber for three decades earlier this month as part of its efforts to address the strategic challenge posed by China
- According to one analyst, the B-21 will have a huge impact in the Asia-Pacific region as the US no longer needs bases close to Taiwan to reach the island
