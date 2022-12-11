Japan’s FX programme will be merged with a similar British project. Illustration: Handout
Japan’s joint fighter plan with Britain and Italy ‘highlights Tokyo’s Taiwan concerns’
- The three countries’ plan to develop a next-generation warplane reflects Japan’s desire to counter the PLA’s growing strength, according to defence analysts
- The move may also reflect Tokyo’s need to move beyond relying on US technology that may not meet its own requirements
