Japan’s FX programme will be merged with a similar British project. Illustration: Handout
Japan’s FX programme will be merged with a similar British project. Illustration: Handout
China's military
China /  Military

Japan’s joint fighter plan with Britain and Italy ‘highlights Tokyo’s Taiwan concerns’

  • The three countries’ plan to develop a next-generation warplane reflects Japan’s desire to counter the PLA’s growing strength, according to defence analysts
  • The move may also reflect Tokyo’s need to move beyond relying on US technology that may not meet its own requirements

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s FX programme will be merged with a similar British project. Illustration: Handout
Japan’s FX programme will be merged with a similar British project. Illustration: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE