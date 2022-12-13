The H-6 is the PLA’s main long distance bomber and some models are able to carry nuclear payloads. Photo: Handout
Record 18 PLA bombers enter Taiwan’s air defence zone in latest ‘practice run’
- Cross-strait tensions remain high since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August, with US arms sales another point of friction
- Repeated air defence zone incursions and median line crossings aim to normalise PLA presence in area and raise combat preparedness, observers say
The H-6 is the PLA’s main long distance bomber and some models are able to carry nuclear payloads. Photo: Handout