China has not said if any serving troops have been infected in the latest Covid-19 wave, but a PLA Daily commentary said the military needs to put its own pandemic control measures in place before training is affected. Photo: AP
China military moves to protect troops from Covid-19 surge
- PLA commentary says ‘proper coordination’ is needed between pandemic controls and combat-readiness
- It is unknown what impact the latest wave of infections has had on Chinese forces but training must continue, the article said
China has not said if any serving troops have been infected in the latest Covid-19 wave, but a PLA Daily commentary said the military needs to put its own pandemic control measures in place before training is affected. Photo: AP