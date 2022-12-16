China has not said if any serving troops have been infected in the latest Covid-19 wave, but a PLA Daily commentary said the military needs to put its own pandemic control measures in place before training is affected. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Military

China military moves to protect troops from Covid-19 surge

  • PLA commentary says ‘proper coordination’ is needed between pandemic controls and combat-readiness
  • It is unknown what impact the latest wave of infections has had on Chinese forces but training must continue, the article said

Teddy Ng and Jack Lau

Updated: 2:56pm, 16 Dec, 2022

