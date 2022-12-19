The US unveiled the B-21 Raider at an air force base in California earlier this month. Photo: Handout via Reuters.
The US unveiled the B-21 Raider at an air force base in California earlier this month. Photo: Handout via Reuters.
China's military
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Military

Australia eyes B-21 to contain China, but will US sell its most advanced stealth bomber?

  • Aukus security pact increases Canberra’s odds of buying America’s newest warplane to fend off PLA threat, according to think tank
  • However, others say the purchase would be waste of money and could provoke ‘counter-threats’ from Beijing

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 3:10pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US unveiled the B-21 Raider at an air force base in California earlier this month. Photo: Handout via Reuters.
The US unveiled the B-21 Raider at an air force base in California earlier this month. Photo: Handout via Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE