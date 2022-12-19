The US unveiled the B-21 Raider at an air force base in California earlier this month. Photo: Handout via Reuters.
Australia eyes B-21 to contain China, but will US sell its most advanced stealth bomber?
- Aukus security pact increases Canberra’s odds of buying America’s newest warplane to fend off PLA threat, according to think tank
- However, others say the purchase would be waste of money and could provoke ‘counter-threats’ from Beijing
