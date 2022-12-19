The Taiwanese Hsiung-Feng 3 anti-ship missile will have a range of 150km, according to a defence ministry report. Photo: Military News Agency
Taiwan
China /  Military

Can Taiwan’s planned mobile missile squadrons counter PLA presence?

  • Two-stage expansion of Hai Feng shore-based anti-ship missile group to be completed by 2026, a military source has said
  • The plan is for the first mobile squadron to be based on the east coast, armed with Hsiung Feng missiles and eventually US-made Harpoons

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 6:21pm, 19 Dec, 2022

