China’s WS-15 engine has been designed for its most advanced stealth fighter jet, the J-20 Mighty Dragon. Photo: CCTV
Is China’s W-15 engine to power J-20 stealth fighter jet nearing completion?
- Video footage of speech by one of the country’s top aviation engine designers suggests maiden flight earlier this year
- Analysts say while the WS-15 appears to be near the end of its development stage, it is too early to predict when it will be put into service
