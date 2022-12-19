A JF-17 Thunder is a China-Pakistan fighter jet that was among contenders for sale to Argentina until Argentina’s president dropped the purchase plan. Photo: Reuters
China may still have foot in the door to sell military jets to Argentina, despite Fernandez pulling purchase plan
- Chinese military analysts point to interference by US and UK, and Latin American country’s struggling economy as possible causes of programme failure
- Argentine air force upgrade challenged by Britain’s embargo following Falklands war, expert says
A JF-17 Thunder is a China-Pakistan fighter jet that was among contenders for sale to Argentina until Argentina’s president dropped the purchase plan. Photo: Reuters