The Lhasa, aType 055 destroyer of the Chinese navy, is expected to take part in the drills. Photo: Weibo
9 Chinese warships spotted in East China Sea ahead of week-long joint drills with Russia
- China and Russia to hold joint naval exercises in the waters from December 21 to 27, Russian media reports
- Aircraft carrier Liaoning and Type 055 destroyer Lhasa among Chinese warships seen entering the western Pacific, Tokyo says
