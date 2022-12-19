The Lhasa, aType 055 destroyer of the Chinese navy, is expected to take part in the drills. Photo: Weibo
The Lhasa, aType 055 destroyer of the Chinese navy, is expected to take part in the drills. Photo: Weibo
Ukraine war
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Military

9 Chinese warships spotted in East China Sea ahead of week-long joint drills with Russia

  • China and Russia to hold joint naval exercises in the waters from December 21 to 27, Russian media reports
  • Aircraft carrier Liaoning and Type 055 destroyer Lhasa among Chinese warships seen entering the western Pacific, Tokyo says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 8:43pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lhasa, aType 055 destroyer of the Chinese navy, is expected to take part in the drills. Photo: Weibo
The Lhasa, aType 055 destroyer of the Chinese navy, is expected to take part in the drills. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE