A Chinese navy fleet leaves Zhoushan on Tuesday for a week of joint drills with Russia. Photo: Xinhua
China's military
China / Military

China, Russia begin naval drills in waters near Taiwan, Japan

  • Exercise is being held off Zhejiang in the East China Sea – the closest it’s been held to the Taiwan Strait, and also close to Japanese waters
  • Analysts say the week-long annual war games aim to send a message to Taipei, as well as to Tokyo over its new security strategy

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Dec, 2022

