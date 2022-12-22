The US legislation aims to boost America’s role in training Taiwanese troops. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US legislation aims to boost America’s role in training Taiwanese troops. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Military

US moves to strengthen Taiwan military ties ‘a sign of malice’, says Chinese analyst

  • The National Defence Authorisation Act, which has passed the Senate, includes provisions for a training programme with the island and a military presence
  • Beijing has protested Washington’s growing ties with the island, and a visit by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi triggered an unprecedented wave of PLA exercises

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 10:46pm, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US legislation aims to boost America’s role in training Taiwanese troops. Photo: EPA-EFE
The US legislation aims to boost America’s role in training Taiwanese troops. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE