The US legislation aims to boost America’s role in training Taiwanese troops. Photo: EPA-EFE
US moves to strengthen Taiwan military ties ‘a sign of malice’, says Chinese analyst
- The National Defence Authorisation Act, which has passed the Senate, includes provisions for a training programme with the island and a military presence
- Beijing has protested Washington’s growing ties with the island, and a visit by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi triggered an unprecedented wave of PLA exercises
