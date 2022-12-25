SCSPI says its data on US close-in reconnaissance activities near China might be only part of the picture because not all aircraft have their transponders turned on. Photo: US Air Force
US spy planes edge closer to China’s shores in 2022: think tank
- South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says the US again sent hundreds of large aircraft for close-in activities over the South China Sea this year
- Chinese military magazine suggests PLA must strengthen the deployment of drones and the development of home-grown transport aircraft
