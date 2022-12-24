The Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act is designed to increase security cooperation between Washington and Taipei. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

US raises arms race risk with Taiwan security bill, Chinese analysts warn

  • Biden has signed legislation authorising up to US$10 billion in grants and loans for assistance to the island over the next five years
  • Funding suggests island could get better weapons, possibly much-needed warships, Taiwanese observer says

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 8:37pm, 24 Dec, 2022

