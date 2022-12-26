Earlier this year, the PLA staged military drills around Taiwan in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island. Photo: Xinhua
PLA sends record 71 warplanes near Taiwan after US increases military aid
- A total of 47 aircraft, including dozens of fighter jets and an anti-submarine plane, cross the median line between the island and mainland China
- The operations come days after US President Joe Biden signs defence bill promising closer security ties with Taipei
