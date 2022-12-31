Traditional bayonet training will give way to more sophisticated weapons training when Taiwanese conscripts start compulsory one-year training in 2024. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan
China / Military

Taiwan’s plan for 1-year compulsory military service includes teaching young conscripts to fire missiles

  • Leaving traditional bayonet drill training behind, Taiwanese recruits will learn to fire powerful weapons and modern close-quarters battle skills
  • Analysts question whether the military has the teaching resources or training grounds to cope with the influx of conscripts in 2024

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:30pm, 31 Dec, 2022

