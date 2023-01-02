Chinese President Xi Jinping says Xi says the PLA must move faster to become a world-class fighting force. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese military short of troops trained in hi-tech operations, PLA Daily reveals in rare show of candour
- Vice-captain of corvette yet to complete training test, military paper says, confirming reports of a lingering talent shortage, especially in the navy
- In another first, the report cites ‘ training resources imbalance’ and ship maintenance as reasons for the backlog holding up many promotions
