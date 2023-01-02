Tokyo said Sunday’s drone sighting was the first time a WZ-7 Soaring Dragon was spotted near the country. Photo: Japanese defence ministry
Chinese military drone flies near Japanese islands, prompting Tokyo to scramble fighter jets
- Unmanned aerial vehicle, thought to be a WZ-7 Soaring Dragon, circles past Okinawa and Miyakojima, according to Japan’s defence ministry
- PLA drone operations likely a response to Tokyo’s new defence strategy and closer ties with Washington, observers say
