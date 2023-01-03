China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is China’s biggest and most complex warship yet and marks a milestone in Xi’s project to modernise the PLA. Photo: Weibo
China’s advanced Fujian aircraft carrier ready to start sea trials this year, a boost for military capacity
- The country’s newest carrier is viewed as central to Xi Jinping’s goal of returning the country to the forefront of global powers by 2049
- The vessel is expected to have a major presence in the Taiwan Strait
