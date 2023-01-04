The Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile is the most advanced of its type produced in Taiwan. Photo: Military News Agency
The Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile is the most advanced of its type produced in Taiwan. Photo: Military News Agency
Taiwan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Military

Part of Taiwan’s most advanced anti-ship missile sent to mainland China for repairs

  • The island’s top military research unit said it had determined that no data had been leaked or malware installed on the optical instrument
  • The Swiss manufacturer Leica has a repair facility in Shandong province and it was sent there after it was returned to the maker for repairs, Taiwan says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile is the most advanced of its type produced in Taiwan. Photo: Military News Agency
The Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile is the most advanced of its type produced in Taiwan. Photo: Military News Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE